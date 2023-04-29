Manchester City now in driving seat but Guardiola still cautious

According to some of the headlines after Manchester City's crushing defeat of title rivals Arsenal this week the sky blue ribbons can already be fastened to the Premier League trophy.

Their 4-1 thrashing of the long-time leaders at The Etihad wrenched control of the race out of Arsenal's hands and put City firmly in control of their destiny.

But City boss Pep Guardiola is too long in the tooth to assume a fifth league title in six seasons is now a formality.

The reaction to City's victory in the so-called title decider was understandable. It was their seventh successive league win and left them two points behind Arsenal with two games in hand, having trailed by eight not long ago.