West Ham agree deal in principle with Man United for Maguire: reports

Maguire has become surplus to requirements at United and needs playing time to remain in England manager Gareth Southgate's plans with the Euro 2024 championships looming next year.

"Inevitably it's not a situation that can continue forever," Southgate said in May of a player who has 57 senior caps for England.

The world's most expensive defender when United signed him from Leicester City for 80 million pounds in 2019, Maguire's contract is due to end in 2025.

The Premier League season kicks off on Friday with promoted Burnley hosting champions Manchester City.