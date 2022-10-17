    বাংলা

    Napoli keep on winning, late goals give Milan and Juve wins

    Luciano Spalletti's side have got 11 wins and two draws in their last 13 Serie A matches

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Oct 2022, 04:40 AM
    Updated : 17 Oct 2022, 04:40 AM

    Unstoppable Napoli opened a two-point lead in Serie A after a 3-2 home win over Bologna on Sunday which extended their winning run to 10 in a row in all competitions.

    Substitute Victor Osimhen got what proved to be the winner in the 69th minute after an intense match in which 17th-placed Bologna put up a tough fight.

    Sandro Tonali's late goal sealed a 2-1 win for champions AC Milan at Hellas Verona, making them the only side unbeaten on the road in the big five European leagues in 2022.

    The visitors went ahead after nine minutes when Verona's Miguel Veloso deflected Rafael Leao's cross into his own net.

    Verona deservedly equalised after 19 minutes when Koray Gunter's weak shot deflected off Milan defender Matteo Gabbia which took it beyond goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

    Milan secured the win in the 81st minute when Ante Rebic found Tonali alone in the box with a perfect ball and the midfielder had no trouble finishing past keeper Lorenzo Montipo.

    Atalanta were again briefly on top of the standings with 24 points after a 2-1 home win over Sassuolo on Saturday, but Napoli's win pushed them back into second place.

    Goals by striker Lautaro Martinez and midfielder Nicolo Barella helped Inter Milan ease to a 2-0 home win over Salernitana and moved them up a place to seventh on 18 points.

    Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic scored a late goal to secure a 1-0 win at local rivals Torino also on Saturday after both teams had struggled to create clear-cut opportunities.

    Lazio were held to a 0-0 draw by visiting Udinese on Sunday, the first time they have dropped points in their last five games. Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri blamed the pitch for the result, while striker Ciro Immobile came off injured.

    "I'm a coach who wants his teams to make 700 passes to feet in every game, I'm not suited to this type of pitch, so if this remains the pitch, the club should think of someone else," he said.

    Struggling teams Spezia and Cremonese drew 2-2, with the latter now second-bottom on four points, a point above basement club Sampdoria who have a game in hand.

