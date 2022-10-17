Napoli keep on winning, late goals give Milan and Juve wins

Unstoppable Napoli opened a two-point lead in Serie A after a 3-2 home win over Bologna on Sunday which extended their winning run to 10 in a row in all competitions.

Luciano Spalletti's side have got 11 wins and two draws in their last 13 Serie A matches, scoring 35 goals.

Substitute Victor Osimhen got what proved to be the winner in the 69th minute after an intense match in which 17th-placed Bologna put up a tough fight.

Sandro Tonali's late goal sealed a 2-1 win for champions AC Milan at Hellas Verona, making them the only side unbeaten on the road in the big five European leagues in 2022.

The visitors went ahead after nine minutes when Verona's Miguel Veloso deflected Rafael Leao's cross into his own net.