First Casemiro goal earns United 1-1 draw at Chelsea

Brazilian Casemiro scored his first goal for Manchester United in the fourth minute of injury time to grab a point against Chelsea on Saturday in a lively if scrappy 1-1 Premier League draw.

The midfielder, newly signed from Real Madrid, headed the ball fiercely just wide of Kepa and the Chelsea keeper could only palm it on to the post where it just crossed the line.

The two sides, battling for fourth place in the league, had been heading for a goalless draw until an 87th-minute Jorginho penalty looked to have settled the match in Chelsea's favour.