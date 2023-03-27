Juventus false accounting hearing adjourned to May 10

A judge in Turin on Monday began examining whether former Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli, 11 other people and the club itself should face trial over allegations of false accounting at Italy's most successful football team.

On the first day of a hearing behind closed doors, initial procedural issues were addressed before adjournment until May 10. The hearing is expected to last several months, after which judge Marco Picco will decide whether to order a trial.

Last December, prosecutors requested to send all the defendants to trial after investigating the club's accounting and statements made to financial markets in three recent years.

Turin prosecutors allege the club understated its financial losses for three seasons - 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21.

They have been looking into the values ascribed to player transfers between clubs and whether, as stated, salaries were sacrificed during the COVID-19 pandemic or simply deferred.

Juventus have denied wrongdoing and said their accounting is in line with industry standards.