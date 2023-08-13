La Liga files complaint over PSG's Qatar subsidies

A commission regulation on foreign subsidies that came into force last month gives it "the power to investigate financial contributions granted by non-EU countries to companies engaging in an economic activity in the EU and redress, if needed, their distortive effects".

"PSG obtains resources on non-market terms which distort several closely related markets," La Liga said. "It is also able to secure sponsorship income which does not correspond to market values.

"This enables them to boost their sporting performance, as well as affecting the ability of rival clubs to recruit.

"Therefore, La Liga trusts that the European Commission, thanks to this new regulatory tool, will take the necessary measures to eliminate market distortions such as those described above, which seriously damage the sporting ecosystem."

Last year, La Liga filed a complaint with the European soccer governing body UEFA against PSG and Manchester City, alleging they violated financial fair-play regulations.

PSG have splashed out on several expensive signings in recent years, including paying a world record 222 million euros ($243 million) for Brazil forward Neymar in 2017 and 180 million euros for striker Kylian Mbappe in 2018.

The French champions also renewed Mbappe's contract last year when he was widely tipped to join Real Madrid.