Atletico hit four to see off Celta in LaLiga

"At the beginning of the game we lost the ball in dangerous areas and they were able to generate chances, but that can happen when you're trying to be more expansive - you take risks.

"All four of the goals, especially the third, involved great team play and link ups from front to back. The side were brave, more intense and aggressive today. It could've got hairy at 3-1 but the fourth goal was exactly what we were looking for."

Celta started brightly and forced debutant goalkeeper Ivo Grbic into a couple of smart stops in the home side's goal, but their finishing was too profligate throughout against an Atletico side who took their chances.

Correa blasted in after nine minutes to hand Simeone's team a 1-0 lead at the break.