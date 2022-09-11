    বাংলা

    Atletico hit four to see off Celta in LaLiga

    Strikes from Angel Correa, Rodrigo de Paul, Yannick Carrasco and an Unai Nunez own goal completed the win for Diego Simeone's side

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Sept 2022, 10:13 AM
    Updated : 11 Sept 2022, 10:13 AM

    Atletico Madrid clinically brushed aside Celta Vigo 4-1 on Saturday to move up to fourth in LaLiga.

    Strikes from Angel Correa, Rodrigo de Paul, Yannick Carrasco and an Unai Nunez own goal completed the win for Diego Simeone's side. They now have 10 points and trail leaders Barcelona by three points.

    "We needed to start winning more in LaLiga, especially after losing to Villarreal a couple of weeks ago," Simeone said.

    "At the beginning of the game we lost the ball in dangerous areas and they were able to generate chances, but that can happen when you're trying to be more expansive - you take risks.

    "All four of the goals, especially the third, involved great team play and link ups from front to back. The side were brave, more intense and aggressive today. It could've got hairy at 3-1 but the fourth goal was exactly what we were looking for."

    Celta started brightly and forced debutant goalkeeper Ivo Grbic into a couple of smart stops in the home side's goal, but their finishing was too profligate throughout against an Atletico side who took their chances.

    Correa blasted in after nine minutes to hand Simeone's team a 1-0 lead at the break.

    Five minutes after the restart De Paul, whose cushioned pass had teed up Correa's opener, doubled Atletico's advantage from the edge of the box with the help of a deflection.

    Carrasco made it 3-0 with a solo effort after 66 minutes before Gabriel Veiga pulled one back for the visitors with 19 minutes to play. However, they were unable to gain a foothold as Nunez deflected substitute Matheus Cunha's cross into the net to seal victory for Atletico seven minutes from the end.

