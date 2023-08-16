Neymar joins Saudi club Al-Hilal from PSG

Neymar joined PSG in 2017 from Barcelona for a world record fee of 222 million euros. He scored 118 goals in 173 appearances for the Paris club and won numerous trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles.

"It is inevitably difficult to say goodbye to a club legend, which Neymar will always be," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a club statement.

"I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, nor what he has brought to our club and our project over the last six years.

"We've had some extraordinary moments and Neymar will always be part of our history. I would like to thank him and his family."