Pooran proving himself as Lucknow's finisher in IPL

"I have to admit from the start of the season, my preference would have been for Pooran to face more overs, but great credit to them that he's won them a couple of games in that role. They stuck with him in that role," Bishop told the Cricinfo website.

"For several years he's been trying to find a way to bat through overs, take it deep and then finish games. He didn't do that as often as he would have liked.

"He's come in this finisher's role primarily without having to build up to anything and go from ball one. It has seemed to free him up a couple of times this season. He had a lean patch coming into this game.

"But (coach) Andy Flower's psychology of letting him fire from ball one seems to be working to the benefit of the team."

Marcus Stoinis carted Sharma for two sixes and fell in the third ball of Sharma's 16th over to bring Pooran to the crease.