Tait backs frustrated Warner to find attacking gear in IPL

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has cut a frustrated figure during the Indian Premier League despite notching three fifties in four games and former Australia pacer Shaun Tait says the batting anchor is itching to rediscover his swashbuckling style.

Warner is second in the batting charts with 209 runs from four games behind Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan (225), who has played a match less, but it is the Australian's strike rate of 114.83 that has raised eyebrows.

Dhawan's strike rate is 149 and Warner's figure is the lowest of the top nine batters.

After scoring 56 off 48 balls against Lucknow Super Giants, Warner made 37 off 32 against Gujarat Titans, 65 off 55 against Rajasthan Royals and 51 off 47 in Tuesday's six-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians.