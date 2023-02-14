Referees chief fears for lives of grassroots officials in England

Verbal and physical abuse of grassroots referees in England is getting so bad that lives are at risk, according to the president of the country's Referees' Association.

A BBC questionnaire responded to by more than 900 amateur referees revealed worrying levels of abuse and intimidation with multiple cases of death threats being made.

"You are decision away from a smack in the mouth. One day in this country a referee will lose his or her life.

"It happened in Holland a few years ago and they really changed their culture in football," Paul Field told the BBC.

Of the 927 respondents, 908 said they had experienced verbal abuse from either spectators, players, coaches or managers with nearly 300 saying they had been physically abused.