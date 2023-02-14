    বাংলা

    Referees chief fears for lives of grassroots officials in England

    Last year the FA banned 380 players and coaches for attacking or threatening referees and match officials

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Feb 2023, 02:29 PM
    Updated : 14 Feb 2023, 02:29 PM

    Verbal and physical abuse of grassroots referees in England is getting so bad that lives are at risk, according to the president of the country's Referees' Association.

    A BBC questionnaire responded to by more than 900 amateur referees revealed worrying levels of abuse and intimidation with multiple cases of death threats being made.

    "You are decision away from a smack in the mouth. One day in this country a referee will lose his or her life.

    "It happened in Holland a few years ago and they really changed their culture in football," Paul Field told the BBC.

    Of the 927 respondents, 908 said they had experienced verbal abuse from either spectators, players, coaches or managers with nearly 300 saying they had been physically abused.

    Fifty seven said they had received death threats against them or their family with nearly half of those who replied to the questionnaire saying they were worried for their safety.

    Of the 122 referees aged 17 and under who responded, more than 100 said they had been verbally abused.

    Responding to the survey, the Football Association, which is planning a trial of body cameras for recreational refs, said abuse of referees was 'completely unacceptable'.

    "Through stronger sanctions, leading innovations and a new three-year refereeing strategy coming soon, we are determined to tackle this issue and build a safer and more inclusive environment for our match officials to have happy and fulfilling long term experiences as referees," it said.

    Last year the FA banned 380 players and coaches for attacking or threatening referees and match officials.

    But Field said the problem is escalating and that he fears for the wellbeing of grassroots football referees.

    "Young female referees are getting abused because of their physical appearance, people from ethnic minorities for their colour or religion and that abuse system seems to be accepted on a Saturday or Sunday morning," he told the BBC.

    Abuse of referees is not only a problem in England.

    In 2012 Dutch referee Richard Nieuwenhuizen collapsed, and later died, after being punched and kicked by players following a grassroots match in Amsterdam in which his son was playing.

