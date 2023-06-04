Milan say Ibrahimovic will not extend contract

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not extend his contract with AC Milan, the Serie A club said on Saturday.

The 41-year-old Swedish international's contract expires at the end of June and will not be renewed following a season plagued by injuries.

Ibrahimovic has played only four matches in Serie A this season, getting a total of 144 minutes on the field, but became the oldest goalscorer in the league's history when he scored his only goal of the season by converting a penalty in a 3-1 loss at Udinese in March.