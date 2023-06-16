Mbappe says Macron has no influence on his career amid PSG exit talk

Kylian Mbappe said French President Emmanuel Macron has no influence on his career choices as the Paris St Germain forward lost his cool on Thursday when questioned about his future with the Ligue 1 champions.

Mbappe sent a letter to PSG stating that he had no intention of extending his contract, which expires in 2024, but he later clarified that he had not asked the French club to allow him to move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

When Mbappe was linked with a move away from PSG in 2021, Macron had urged him to stay at PSG and to continue playing in the French top flight.

French media earlier this week that Macron said he would push for Mbappe to stay but the 24-year-old simply reiterated his stance that his plan was to remain with PSG next season.