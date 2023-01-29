Iheanacho sends Leicester into FA Cup fifth round, Leeds also win

Kelechi Iheanacho spared Leicester City from a potential FA Cup giant-killing as his second-half goal saw the Foxes beat fourth-tier Walsall 1-0 and progress to the fifth round on Saturday, while Leeds advanced with a 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley.

Top-flight Fulham were in danger of losing to visiting Championship (second-tier) team Sunderland but salvaged a 1-1 draw thanks to Tom Cairney's equaliser at Craven Cottage.

Southampton put their Premier League woes aside to beat Championship strugglers Blackpool 2-1 while Bristol City eased to a 3-0 win over fellow second-tier side West Bromwich Albion.