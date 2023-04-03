Chelsea sack Potter with club 11th in Premier League

Chelsea have sacked manager Graham Potter, the London club said on Sunday after a string of poor results left the team 11th in the Premier League.

Potter had been signed by Chelsea's new ownership in September after they prised him away from Brighton & Hove Albion but the Englishman lasted 31 games, winning only 12, before the owners pulled the trigger.

While Potter oversaw wins in the Champions League where they topped their group after beating AC Milan twice and knocked out Borussia Dortmund, their league form nosedived as they fell out of the top four and into the bottom half of the table.

His last game in charge was Chelsea's 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa on Saturday which led to boos and jeers from the fans at Stamford Bridge as the result left them 12 points off the top four and in danger of missing out on Europe next season.