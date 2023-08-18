Leagues Cup title would be 'incredible' for Inter Miami, says Messi

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has been a terror from his first game scoring nine goals in six matches powering Miami into the Leagues Cup final on Saturday where they will face Nashville SC.

"Well it would be incredible wouldn’t it? Both for me and for everyone who supports the club," Messi told reporters through a translator. "For everyone who’s brought the big changes to this club and has been helping it grow and make the team a global reference point, winning a title would really help with that.

"It would be really impressive.

"Coming off the bad results we'd had (winless in their last 10 league matches) and seeing where we sat in the league, we knew that we had a nice opportunity to change things."

After two seasons with French champions Paris St Germain and leading Argentina to victory at the Qatar World Cup in December, Messi has brought a winning culture to Inter Miami while putting the football spotlight on a club co-owned by former-England captain and Manchester United great David Beckham.

While the sudden turnaround stunned many, Messi said it was no surprise to him or the team.

The Miami club, who appointed Argentine Gerardo "Tata" Martino as coach last month and signed Messi's former Barcelona team mates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, have secured a CONCACAF Champions League berth with their Leagues Cup run.