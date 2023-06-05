Indian batting takes on Australian pace for Test honours

Mohammed Shami will lead India's pace attack instead, but they are yet to make up their mind on whether to harness a second spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

For Cummins and Co, the WTC final is the first of three major campaigns this year, along with the Ashes series against England that immediately follows and the 50-overs World Cup in India in October-November.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood lost his race to be fit for the WTC final, but Australia have a potent replacement in Scott Boland.

All-rounder Cameron Green will be expected to play a key role, but individually no one will have more at stake than opener David Warner.

The 36-year-old is battling to stretch his Test career to fulfil his wish of quitting the format after the Sydney Test against Pakistan next January.

Opening partner Usman Khawaja has been in rich form, but Australia will be looking to Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, currently the top-ranked Test batter, to provide the bedrock of their innings.

The duo will head into the match better prepared for the conditions than most, courtesy of their county stints with Sussex and Glamorgan respectively.

The WTC final will once again be a party without hosts with England failing to make the cut after debacles in Australia and West Indies last year.

Under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum, England have since reinvented themselves with an entertaining brand of ultra-attacking game.

Batting great Ricky Ponting wants both India and Australia to replicate England's 'Bazball' approach at the Oval.

"Both captains and both teams in this final deserve to show the world that Test match cricket can be played in an aggressive manner and always looking to win the game," the Australian said at a WTC event.