England and Germany sign off with 3-3 Nations League thriller

England will head to the World Cup on the back of a six-match winless sequence but with at least some pride and confidence restored after a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Germany in the Nations League on Monday.

Gareth Southgate's listless side trailed 2-0 to Ilkay Gundogan's penalty and a superb effort by Kai Havertz with less than 20 minutes remaining and boos beginning to resound at Wembley in their final Group A3 match.

But they responded in thrilling fashion with goals by Luke Shaw and Mason Mount in the space of four minutes drawing them level -- England's first goals from open play in 5-1/2 competitive matches.

Harry Kane's 83rd minute penalty then appeared to have given Southgate's side a morale-boosting victory.