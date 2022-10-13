Lewandowski late show rescues Barca but early exit looms

Edin Dzeko thundered a close-range strike off the post in the 17th minute, Henrikh Mkhitaryan had a long-range shot denied by Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who also denied Denzel Dumfries in a one-on-one from a counter-attack.

In a move started by Raphinha on the right touchline, the Spanish side took the lead through a close-range strike by Ousmane Dembele from a Sergi Roberto cross five minutes from halftime.

But it all changed after the break when Nicolo Barella levelled in the 50th minute with a volley from Alessandro Bastoni's cross after ghosting in behind the Barcelona defence.

A Lautaro Martinez strike from the edge of the area that bounced off both posts before going in put Inter ahead 13 minutes later and they could have extended their lead at least twice but were denied by Ter Stegen.

With Barcelona in all-out attack mode, Lewandowski equalised from a rebound in the 82nd minute.

Inter regained the lead one minute from time when Robin Gosens finished off a counter-attack but Lewandowski's bullet header three minutes later rescued Barca who are third in the Group C standings on four points, three behind Inter and eight adrift of Bayern Munich.

"Soccer is a game of mistakes and we can't afford those in situations like this," Xavi said.

"This is the Champions League and you pay a high price for each error you make.

"You need to win, to defend well, to score. We needed to play the entire game like we did in the first half. That intensity. Now it's hard because we are not in control anymore."