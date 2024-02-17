Atletico breeze past Las Palmas ahead of Inter clash

Marcos Llorente and Angel Correa both scored twice to help a depleted Atletico Madrid thrash visitors Las Palmas 5-0 in LaLiga on Saturday, as manager Diego Simeone rested key players ahead of a midweek Champions League last-16 tie at Inter Milan.

Atletico moved up to third place in LaLiga on 51 points, level with Barcelona who play at Rafa Benitez's Celta Vigo later on Saturday. They are five points behind Girona and 10 adrift of leaders Real Madrid, both of whom have a game in hand.

Despite French forward Antoine Griezmann being on Simeone's list of rested players, Atletico dominated proceedings and made the most of their chances against a usually solid Las Palmas who arrived in the capital with the second-best defensive record in LaLiga with 20 goals conceded in 24 games, behind only Real Madrid's 15.

"What we rehearsed over the last few days went very well. We knew that Las Palmas played the way they always tried to play, and that's how the first goals came - we robbed them of some balls that we were able to convert," Correa told DAZN.

"That made the game easier."