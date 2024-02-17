    বাংলা

    Atletico breeze past Las Palmas ahead of Inter clash

    For Atletico the result will be a confidence booster before they travel to face an in-form Inter, who lead Italy's Serie A by 10 points from second-placed Juventus

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Feb 2024, 04:58 PM
    Updated : 17 Feb 2024, 04:58 PM

    Marcos Llorente and Angel Correa both scored twice to help a depleted Atletico Madrid thrash visitors Las Palmas 5-0 in LaLiga on Saturday, as manager Diego Simeone rested key players ahead of a midweek Champions League last-16 tie at Inter Milan.

    Atletico moved up to third place in LaLiga on 51 points, level with Barcelona who play at Rafa Benitez's Celta Vigo later on Saturday. They are five points behind Girona and 10 adrift of leaders Real Madrid, both of whom have a game in hand.

    Despite French forward Antoine Griezmann being on Simeone's list of rested players, Atletico dominated proceedings and made the most of their chances against a usually solid Las Palmas who arrived in the capital with the second-best defensive record in LaLiga with 20 goals conceded in 24 games, behind only Real Madrid's 15.

    "What we rehearsed over the last few days went very well. We knew that Las Palmas played the way they always tried to play, and that's how the first goals came - we robbed them of some balls that we were able to convert," Correa told DAZN.

    "That made the game easier."

    Atletico were relentless in their pressure up front and forced several errors from the Las Palmas defence, who gifted the ball twice early to Correa only for him to miss both times.

    However, Llorente didn't waste the gift given by Kirian Rodriguez with a bad clearance attempt and scored from the rebound in the 14th minute. Six minutes later, after another mistake from the Las Palmas defence, he struck from close range to give the locals a two-goal lead before the break.

    Correa was finally on target in the 47th minute, netting a volley from a cross by Koke. He then extended the lead from the penalty spot after Samuel Lino was fouled inside the box, and Memphis Depay came off the bench to add to the scoreline with a strike in the 87th minute.

    For Atletico the result will be a confidence booster before they travel to face an in-form Inter, who lead Italy's Serie A by 10 points from second-placed Juventus.

    "It's going to be a very difficult challenge but we hope to play a great game together and bring back a good result," Correa told DAZN.

    RELATED STORIES
    LaLiga - Real Madrid v Girona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 10, 2024 A merchandise seller holds a matchday scarf at a kiosk outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
    LaLiga race for top four heats up
    Leaders Real will look to take another step towards reclaiming the title when they play at lowly Rayo Vallecano
    Atletico Madrid present new signing Alvaro Morata - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 29, 2019 Atletico Madrid's new signing Alvaro Morata during the presentation REUTERS/Sergio Perez
    Atletico's Morata suffers knee injury
    The 31-year-old Spain captain is also Atletico's leading goalscorer in LaLiga this season, having netted 13 times in 22 matches
    LaLiga - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 4, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente in action with Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham REUTERS/Juan Medina
    Llorente earns Atletico draw against Real
    Real remain on top with Girona and Barca trailing as Atletico stay fourth
    Football - Copa del Rey - Round of 16 - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 18, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS
    Atletico earn gutsy 4-2 win against Real
    Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo Riquelme scored in extra time to earn Diego Simeone's side a Copa del Rey quarter-final place

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps