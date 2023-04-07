England beat Brazil on penalties to win Finalissima trophy

"I had to be, after the last few minutes of the game I had no choice," Earps said. "Win by hook or by crook, so yeah, just really pleased with that tonight."

Andressa Alves sent the game to a shootout when she equalised in the 93rd minute, pouncing on a loose ball that keeper Earps had trouble controlling.

The night saw a return to the venue where the Lionesses edged Germany to win the 2022 European Championship in front of 87,192 fans, a record for a women's game in Europe.

Fans cheered what they thought was a second England goal in the first half, but Lauren James' shot into the roof of the net was whistled for offside.

Pia Sundhage's Canarinhas found their form in the second half and Geyse, a forward for Barcelona, had a chance at an equaliser that was tipped over the crossbar by keeper Earps.

The nailbiting back-and-forth game was a perfect tune-up for the World Cup, Wiegman said.

"The first half was really good, the second half we got challenged a lot," she said. "I'm happy, it's good that we have that information and we take it from here."

The Lionesses play Australia on Tuesday at Brentford's Gtech Stadium.

Brazil play Germany on Tuesday in Nuremberg.

England debuted their blue shorts, unveiled earlier in the week after players voiced their concerns about playing in white while on their period.