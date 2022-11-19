FIFA chief accuses critics of Qatar of hypocrisy ahead of World Cup

"It's not two regimes playing against each other, it's not two ideologies playing against each other, it's two football teams," he said.

"If we don't have at least football to bring us together .. which world are we going to live in? In Iran there are 80 million people, are they all bad? Are they all monsters?"

Addressing Friday's decision to ban the sale of alcoholic beer at stadiums during the tournament, Infantino said FIFA had failed to persuade the Qatar government to stand by the original decision to allow it.

"We tried and that is why I give you the late change of policy," he said. "We tried to see if it was possible."

Infantino said he had received assurances from the highest level of the Qatari government that LGBT people would be welcomed in the country for the World Cup.

Same-sex relations are illegal and punishable by up to three years of jail-time in Qatar. Some soccer stars have raised concerns over the rights of fans travelling for the event, especially LGBT+ individuals and women, whom rights groups say Qatari laws discriminate against.

In an extraordinary end to the news conference, Bryan Swanson, FIFA's director of media relations, took the microphone to defend Infantino.

"I've seen a lot of criticism of Gianni Infantino since I've joined FIFA, in particular from the LGBTI community," he said.

"I'm sitting here in a privileged position on a global stage as a gay man here in Qatar. He has received assurances that everyone will be welcome ... Just because Gianni Infantino is not gay, does not mean he does not care. He does care."