    Nadal turns down claycourt event wildcard as French Open looms

    The tennis star has been struggling with a hip injury and fears the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam grew after he pulled out of the Italian Open

    Reuters
    Published : 14 May 2023, 10:57 AM
    Updated : 14 May 2023, 10:57 AM

    Rafa Nadal has turned down a wildcard offer for next week's Challenger tournament in Bordeaux as the Spaniard's participation in the French Open hangs in the balance, the claycourt event director said on Sunday.

    Nadal has been struggling with a hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open in January, and fears the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam grew after he pulled out of this week's Italian Open.

    "I offered him (Nadal's agent Carlos Costa) one of the wildcards. He very kindly told me that Nadal was continuing his preparation at home in Manacor, that he was not ready and was in a race against time to be ready for the French Open," Jean-Baptiste Perlant told French sports daily L'Equipe.

    Nadal skipped last week's Madrid Open and missed tournaments at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

    The French Open, which Nadal has won a record 14 times including last year, starts on May 28.

