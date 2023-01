Djokovic accepts missing US events over COVID vaccination requirements

Novak Djokovic said he had no choice but to sit out tournaments in the United States after authorities said non-nationals will need to have had COVID-19 vaccinations to enter the country.

The US Transportation Security Administration on Wednesday said the requirement for foreign air travellers to be fully vaccinated against the disease would be in place until Apr 10.

That would mean Djokovic would miss the hardcourt ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells, which runs from March 6-19, as well as the Miami Open from March 20 to Apr 2.

"Look, if it is official, then it is. I mean, what can I do? Nothing, that's it. You know my position. It is what it is," Djokovic told reporters after he advanced to the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 1 on Thursday.