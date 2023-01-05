    বাংলা

    Djokovic accepts missing US events over COVID vaccination requirements

    The Serbian ace will miss the hardcourt ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells, as well as the Miami Open

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Jan 2023, 09:30 AM
    Updated : 5 Jan 2023, 09:30 AM

    Novak Djokovic said he had no choice but to sit out tournaments in the United States after authorities said non-nationals will need to have had COVID-19 vaccinations to enter the country.

    The US Transportation Security Administration on Wednesday said the requirement for foreign air travellers to be fully vaccinated against the disease would be in place until Apr 10.

    That would mean Djokovic would miss the hardcourt ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells, which runs from March 6-19, as well as the Miami Open from March 20 to Apr 2.

    "Look, if it is official, then it is. I mean, what can I do? Nothing, that's it. You know my position. It is what it is," Djokovic told reporters after he advanced to the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 1 on Thursday.

    "I'm hoping (to participate), but if I can't go, I can't go."

    Djokovic missed the tournaments last year as well and he was unable to travel to New York in August for the US Open without proof of vaccination.

    The 35-year-old was also unable to defend his Australian Open crown last year after being deported from the country on the eve of the hardcourt major due to his unvaccinated status.

    The 21-times Grand Slam winner was, however, granted a visa this year after Australia scrapped a rule that required international travellers to declare their COVID vaccination status.

    RELATED STORIES
    Steve Smith. File photo
    Smith joins Khawaja with century, Australia 394-4
    The match is a dead rubber after Australia sealed the series with wins in Melbourne and Brisbane
    Credit: Cricket Australia/Twitter
    Statue of Belinda Clark unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground
    The first statue cast in a female cricketer's honour stands alongside former captains Richie Benaud and Steve Waugh at the ground
    Credit: FC Barcelona/Twitter
    Barcelona beats InterCity in Cup
    InterCity came from behind three times to force extra time but were knocked out as Barca substitute Ansu Fati netted a 103rd-minute winner
    Premier League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 6, 2022 Chelsea manager Graham Potter REUTERS/Hannah Mckay.
    More to come from Sterling: Potter
    Sterling will face his former club City in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher