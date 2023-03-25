Captain Mbappe at the double as stylish France thrash Netherlands

New France captain Kylian Mbappe lived up to expectations with two goals in a 4-0 statement home win against the Netherlands as Les Bleus got their Euro 2024 Group B qualifying campaign started in ruthless fashion on Friday.

Mbappe, named skipper after goalkeeper Hugo Lloris ended his international career in January, set up Antoine Griezmann for the opener before scoring the third, after Dayot Upamecano had doubled the tally in a first-half blitz, before wrapping the scoring up late in front of an ecstatic crowd.

With Lloris and also influential centre back Raphael Varane now out of the international picture, France were looking to impress in their first game since losing the World Cup final against Argentina last December and did just that against a virus-hit Dutch side under their newly-appointed manager.