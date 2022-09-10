Relentless Alcaraz ends Tiafoe's dream run to reach US Open final

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz ended Frances Tiafoe's dream run at the US Open with a 6-7(6) 6-3 6-1 6-7(5) 6-3 win to reach his first major final, where he will face Casper Ruud with the world number one ranking on the line.

Despite playing into the early morning hours in his previous two five-set matches, the 19-year-old showed no signs of fatigue on Friday, racing around the court to win the hard-fought battle.

"We are in a semi-final at a Grand Slam and we have to give everything we have inside, we have to fight until the last ball," Alcaraz said in an on-court interview.

"It doesn't matter if we are fighting for five hours, six hours. You have to give everything on court. Frances gave everything on court. This is amazing."