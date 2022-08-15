Critics jumped the gun in judging Liverpool striker Nunez: Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp praised Darwin Nunez's physicality and technical ability, saying the striker's critics had not given him enough time to adapt to his new surroundings before judging his capabilities.

Nunez, who was signed from Benfica for an initial fee of 75 million euros ($76.45 million), came under criticism after failing to impress in a 4-0 pre-season defeat by Manchester United.

After his early struggles, the Uruguayan scored four goals in a pre-season friendly against RB Leipzig and found the net in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield as well as their draw at Fulham in the league last week.