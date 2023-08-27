Fernandes inspires United comeback win, Arsenal held, West Ham go top

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United began abysmally against Forest and conceded twice inside the opening five minutes to Steve Cooper's enterprising outfit.

But captain Fernandes, so often United's saviour, lifted the mood with an inspirational display and tucked away a penalty after Forest had been reduced to 10 men to seal the points.

"We showed great character. We didn't start the way we wanted but we came back," the Portuguese said.

"Overall the performance was really good. We stayed patient, knew how to control the ball and that was important to get the three points."

Forest took the lead with a lightning counter-attack from a United corner after two minutes, Taiwo Awoniyi showing electrifying pace to race from the centre circle and slot a fine finish past home goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Willy Boly was then left unmarked to head in Forest's second and leave the home fans stunned.

United got the quick response they needed however with Marcus Rashford's cut back being touched in by Cristian Eriksen.

Casemiro levelled early in the second half from a Fernandes knock down header and Forest had to play the latter stages with 10 men after Joe Worrall was red-carded for hauling down Fernandes outside the area in the 67th minute.

Danilo then sent Rashford to the deck with a slight nudge in the 75th minute and Fernandes kept his cool to tuck away the penalty that leaves United sixth on six points.