Guardiola confirms City will sign defender Gomez from Anderlecht

Manchester City will sign Spanish defender Sergio Gomez from Belgian club Anderlecht, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday as the Premier League champions look to address their lack of depth in the left back position.

After Ukrainian international Oleksander Zinchenko moved to Arsenal, City began their title defence with Portugal’s Joao Cancelo as their only senior left back.

Midfielder-turned-left back Gomez, 21, will compete for a place in the first team, Guardiola told reporters, after impressing at Anderlecht under former City captain Vincent Kompany last season.