Ruthless Man City hit top with 3-1 win at Arsenal

Manchester City knocked Arsenal off their Premier League perch as second-half goals by Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland earned the champions a 3-1 victory in a feisty top-of-the-table clash at The Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Arsenal had come from a goal down and looked capable of ending a 10-game losing streak in the league against City but they ultimately came up short as their hopes of a first league title since 2004 suffered a big setback.

City were gifted the lead in the 24th minute when an underhit back pass byTakehiro Tomiyasu was ruthlessly punished by Kevin de Bruyne's composed lobbed finish.