    বাংলা

    Manchester United back in the black ahead of potential sale

    United's American owners, the Glazer family, launched a formal sale process late last year and have received several bids

    Reuters
    Published : 31 March 2023, 06:51 AM
    Updated : 31 March 2023, 06:51 AM

    Manchester United swung to a second-quarter net profit on the back of higher commercial revenue and lower wages, the club said on Thursday.

    Net profit came in at 6.3 million pounds ($7.78 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, against a 1.4 million pound loss a year earlier.

    Revenue fell almost 10% to 167 million pounds, with increased commercial revenue outweighed by a drop in broadcasting revenue and lower match-day revenue because there were fewer home games than in the same period last year.

    United's American owners, the Glazer family, launched a formal sale process late last year and have received several bids, including from Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus.

    The Old Trafford club did not provide any details about the sale on Thursday.

    United said ticket sales for the current 2022/23 season have surpassed the record set in 2016/17, hitting a cumulative 2.3 million tickets sold.

    The 20-times English soccer champions won the domestic League Cup in February for their first trophy since winning the Europa League in 2017 - their longest wait for silverware since 1983.

    The Red Devils currently sit third in the Premier League and have reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup and quarter-finals of the Europa League.

    Prices for adult season ticket renewals have been increased by about 5% for next season, the club said.

    Short-term borrowing at the end of last year jumped 95% to 206.2 million pounds, the club said.

    Forecasts for annual revenue and core profit remain unchanged, United added.

    Premier League
    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - March 18, 2023 Southampton's James Ward-Prowse shakes hands with manager Ruben Selles after the match
    Southampton fight back to draw against Spurs
    Goals by Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic looked to have sealed the points for fourth-placed Tottenham in the second half
    Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 12, 2023 Manchester United's David de Gea looks on as the ball hits the post REUTERS/Phil NobleRead less
    Ten-man United held by Southampton
    The result is not what United manager Erik ten Hag wanted after last week's 7-0 drubbing by Liverpool in the league
    Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison shakes hands with manager Antonio Conte after being substituted after sustaining an injury during the Premier League game against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain on March 18, 2023.
    Richarlison denies influencing Conte’s departure
    Tottenham parted ways with Conte this week following a series of incidents that led to a furious reaction from the manager
    New Zealand's Tom Latham against India at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain on June 20, 2021.
    Latham returns to T20s to captain NZ against Sri Lanka, Pakistan
    Kane Williamson and Tim Southee are off to their IPL duties

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan