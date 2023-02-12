Rashford, Garnacho earn Man United hard-fought win at Leeds

Gaps started to appear with the deadlock broken and substitute Garnacho took advantage to put the game to bed five minutes from time, racing clear before firing home.

With champions Manchester City in action later on Sunday, United leap-frogged their rivals into second place having played two games more. Leeds stayed 17th, one point above the relegation zone.

"You saw how much it meant at the end of the game," Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea told Sky Sports.

"The fans, the players. We deserved to win at home but today we did. Great game, we knew if we could keep a clean sheet we would win the game so we did it. We fought until the end like a team."

The two teams were familiar with each other having only played out a thrilling 2-2 draw four days ago at Old Trafford, and the intensity levels did not drop off for the return at Elland Road.