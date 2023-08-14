Fire still burns as Djokovic prepares for US return

"I like the feeling that I have after 20 plus years of professional tennis. There's still a fire going," Djokovic said on the ATP website ahead of his Cincinnati opener against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

"There's still that drive and motivation to really come at the biggest events in sport and try to win, try to win titles and try to bring some good sensation to the crowds."

Djokovic will compete in Cincinnati for the first time since 2019 as he prepares for the US Open, which starts on Aug 28.

"If I'm not motivated, I wouldn't be here," Djokovic added.

"After many years of professional tennis, I feel I have a choice to play what I really want to. I really wanted to be in Cincinnati and of course the US Open is around the corner."

The three-times US Open champion was given a taste of the reception he is likely to receive with a massive turnout for his practice session on Saturday.