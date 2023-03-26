Russia host Iraq in first home match since invasion of Ukraine

Russia's men's team will host their first match on home soil since November 2021 on Sunday, a friendly against Iraq in St Petersburg, having been kicked out of international competition because of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Both European football body UEFA and global football's governing body FIFA decided in February, 2022 that all Russian teams - national or club sides - would be suspended from participation in their competitions following the invasion.

The Russian Football Union (RFU) has touted switching from UEFA to the 47-nation Asian confederation (AFC), but its executive committee has not officially proposed this idea.