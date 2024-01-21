Leverkusen score last-gasp goal to snatch 3-2 comeback win at Leipzig

Leipzig completely overran the visitors early in the first half and had missed two golden chances by the time they took a seventh minute lead with Xavi Simons' superb goal after he twice controlled the ball in the air and then turned on the spot to beat keeper Lukas Hradecky.

Leverkusen, who now have more league wins than in the entire previous season, were nowhere to be seen in the first half and also had Jeremie Frimpong taken off injured after half an hour.

But they shot out of the blocks after the break, equalising in the 47th through Nathan Tella after being left completely unmarked at the far post and tapping in an Alejandro Grimaldo cutback.

They came close with Florian Wirtz a little later but Leipzig went back in front against the run of play with a textbook break, a perfect Dani Olmo through ball and a one-touch finish from their top scorer Lois Openda in the 56th.

That, however, only lasted seven minutes as the visitors drew level once more with Jonathan Tah rising high at the far post to head in a curling Jonas Hofmann corner.

The visitors' sensational comeback was complete in stoppage time when Hincapie shook off his marker and slid in at the far post to connect with Grimaldo's corner. (