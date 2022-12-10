    বাংলা

    Neymar draws level with Pele as Brazil's top goalscorer

    The 30-year-old scored against Croatia in their World Cup quarter-final and reached 77 goals and became the team's top scorer, a record held by the Brazilian great for 51 years

    Fernando KallasReuters
    Published : 9 Dec 2022, 06:27 PM
    Updated : 9 Dec 2022, 06:27 PM

    Neymar scored in extra time as Brazil were winning 1-0 against Croatia in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday to reach 77 goals and draw level with Pele as the team's top scorer, a record held by the Brazilian great for 51 years.

    The 82-year-old football icon, who is hospitalised in delicate conditions in Sao Paulo due to cancer, scored his last goal for Brazil in a friendly against Austria in 1971.

    Pele is the only player to have won the World Cup three times, in 1958, 1962 and 1970, and scored 77 goals in 92 matches.

    The 30-year-old Neymar reached 77 goals in his 124th appearance as he is bidding to win his first World Cup title and help Brazil reach a record-extending sixth championship, 20 years after they last won the title in 2002.

    RELATED STORIES
    The playground of Dhaka University’s Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall is packed in the wee hours of Saturday, Dec 3, 2022, as fans in their hundreds gather to watch Brazil’s final World Cup group match against Cameroon in Qatar on the big screen.
    No WC quarter-finals screening at DU
    The screening of games will resume at the university from semis, says Nagad official
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Argentina Training - Qatar University Training Site 3, Doha, Qatar - Dec 8, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi during training
    Argentina had toughest route to WC final in 1990: Gracenote study
    The study showed that Argentina had only a 3% chance of beating Brazil, Yugoslavia and hosts Italy in the 1990 tournament, when they reached the final and lost to West Germany
    Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo
    Messi or Ronaldo? Football's hottest debate rages on in Qatar
    Both are playing at their fifth World Cup but neither has yet won the trophy. This may be their last chance to achieve it
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Portugal Training - Al Shahaniya SC Training Facilities, Al-Shahaniya, Qatar - Dec 8, 2022. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during training
    Ronaldo is an 'exceptional player': Ancelotti
    'Ronaldo probably still feels in his 20s because he's fine, he's got the answers he's looking for in his body,' the Real Madrid coach tells Italian media

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher