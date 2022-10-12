Emirates-based player gets 14-year ban for attempted match-fixing

Mehar Chhayakar, an Indian cricketer formerly based in the United Arab Emirates, has been banned from all cricket for 14 years for seven breaches of the sport's anti-corruption code, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

Chhayakar was found guilty by an ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal of attempting to influence aspects of the UAE's one-day international series in Zimbabwe in 2019 as well as matches in the Global T20 franchise tournament in Canada in the same year.

"We first encountered Mehar Chhayakar through his involvement in organising a corrupt cricket tournament in Ajman, in 2018," the ICC said in a statement.