    বাংলা

    Emirates-based player gets 14-year ban for attempted match-fixing

    Mehar Chhayakar was found guilty of attempting to influence aspects of the UAE's one-day international series in Zimbabwe in 2019

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Oct 2022, 06:50 AM
    Updated : 12 Oct 2022, 06:50 AM

    Mehar Chhayakar, an Indian cricketer formerly based in the United Arab Emirates, has been banned from all cricket for 14 years for seven breaches of the sport's anti-corruption code, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

    Chhayakar was found guilty by an ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal of attempting to influence aspects of the UAE's one-day international series in Zimbabwe in 2019 as well as matches in the Global T20 franchise tournament in Canada in the same year.

    "We first encountered Mehar Chhayakar through his involvement in organising a corrupt cricket tournament in Ajman, in 2018," the ICC said in a statement.

    "The charges for which he has now received a lengthy ban are further examples of his continuing efforts to corrupt and damage our sport.

    "We will be relentless in pursuing and disrupting the people who try to corrupt cricket. With a ban of 14 years, the Tribunal has sent a clear message to anyone intending to corrupt our game."

    In a communication with the ICC laid out in the Tribunal's decision, Chhayakar said the charges were "false".

    Born in India but raised in the UAE, Chhayakar was also found guilty of refusing to co-operate with, and obstructing the work of, the sport's Anti-Corruption Unit.

    Chhayakar was one of four players suspended by the ICC in 2019 after being charged with breaches of the governing body's anti-corruption code.

    Former UAE captain Mohammad Naveed and batsman Shaiman Anwar Butt were handed eight-year bans in March 2021, while another international, Qadeer Ahmed, was banned for five years the following month.

    UAE wicketkeeper-batsman Gulam Shabbir was banned for four years in Sept 2021 for six breaches of the code.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Champions League - Group H - Paris St Germain v Benfica - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 11, 2022 Paris St Germain's KylianMbappescores their first goal from the penalty spot
    PSG held to a 1-1 home draw
    Mbappe netted with a first-half penalty before Joao Mario equalised with another spot kick in the 62nd minute
    Football - Champions League - Group E - AC Milan v Chelsea - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 11, 2022 Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic and Thiago Silva in action with AC Milan's Sandro Tonali REUTERS
    Chelsea secure comfortable win at 10-man Milan
    Chelsea remained mostly untroubled thoughout the game, with the 2-0 victory moving them to seven points from four matches
    Champions League - Group H - Maccabi Haifa v Juventus - Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa, Israel - October 11, 2022 Maccabi Haifa's Omer Atzili celebrates scoring their first goal
    Haifa beat Juventus for first CL win
    They had the perfect start, taking the lead in the seventh minute when winger Atzili headed home Pierre Cornud's cross
    Champions League - Group G - FC Copenhagen v Manchester City - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - October 11, 2022 Manchester City's Jack Grealish in action with FC Copenhagen's Marko Stamenic and Elias Jelert.
    10-man City held at Copenhagen
    Mahrez misses a penalty, Sergio Gomez sees red and a Rodri goal is disallowed but City close in on knockout stages

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher