Bangladesh preparing open-top bus to welcome SAFF women champions

Bangladesh thrashed five-time finalists and hosts Nepal 3-1 to win the SAFF Women’s Championship title at Kathmandu's Dasharath Rangasala Stadium on Monday, having earlier edged defending champions India in the group stage, again for the first time.

Fans flooded social media with posts demanding that the winners be welcomed from the airport on an open-top bus upon their return.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel said on Monday they were considering giving a reception to the women’s team in an open-top bus.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports put forward the proposal on Monday night. We started removing the top of an Ashok Leyland double-decker bus at our Motijheel depot on Tuesday morning. It will be fully ready by tonight,” said BRTC Chairman Md Tajul Islam on Tuesday.