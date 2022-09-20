Bangladesh preparing open-top bus to welcome SAFF women champions

Authorities are preparing an open-top double-decker bus for the reception and parade of the unbeaten Bangladesh team who clinched the South Asian women's football crown for the first time, breaking India's 12-year monopoly on the trophy.
Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation or BRTC started removing the roof of a double-decker bus on Tuesday morning at the request of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
Bangladesh thrashed five-time finalists and hosts Nepal 3-1 to win the SAFF Women’s Championship title at Kathmandu's Dasharath Rangasala Stadium on Monday, having earlier edged defending champions India in the group stage, again for the first time.
Fans flooded social media with posts demanding that the winners be welcomed from the airport on an open-top bus upon their return.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel said on Monday they were considering giving a reception to the women’s team in an open-top bus.
“The Ministry of Youth and Sports put forward the proposal on Monday night. We started removing the top of an Ashok Leyland double-decker bus at our Motijheel depot on Tuesday morning. It will be fully ready by tonight,” said BRTC Chairman Md Tajul Islam on Tuesday.
“We’ll decorate the bus after cutting the roof. We’ll remove some seats on the upper deck. We are making arrangements so that the footballers can sit or stand while celebrating after departing the airport.
“Their achievement is unprecedented. People of the country will also join the celebrations. BRTC will also participate in this joyous ride. That is why we are converting the bus into an open-roof one at the request of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.”