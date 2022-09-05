UEFA chief Ceferin certain 2030 World Cup will be in Spain and Portugal

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said on Monday that he was certain Spain and Portugal will host the 2030 World Cup.

The two countries signed an agreement in 2020 to push ahead with a joint bid to host the tournament and made it official in June.

"I am sure that the 2030 World Cup will be played in Spain and Portugal," Ceferin said via videoconference during the opening of the Football Talks international congress in Lisbon on Monday.

"This bid is a winning one and we will do everything possible to help two countries that are passionate, live and breathe football and that have a good infrastructure."