    Salah 'devastated' as Liverpool miss Champions League spot

    "We had everything we needed to make it to next year's Champions League and we failed," the Liverpool forward said

    Reuters
    Published : 26 May 2023, 03:25 AM
    Updated : 26 May 2023, 03:25 AM

    Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah said he was "totally devastated" that they had failed to secure Champions League qualification and that the club had let the fans down.

    Manchester United's 4-1 win over Chelsea on Thursday ended Liverpool's hopes of earning a berth in Europe's premier club competition next season. Juergen Klopp's side are fifth, four points adrift of the top four with one game remaining.

    Last season, Liverpool finished just a point behind Premier League champions Manchester City but failed to mount a challenge in the current campaign due to injuries and a run of poor form.

    "I'm totally devastated," Salah said on Twitter. "There's absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year's Champions League and we failed.

    "We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it's too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down."

    Liverpool play at Southampton in their final game of the season on Sunday.

