    বাংলা

    Record-breaking 2022 Women's Euro watched by 365 million globally

    The viewership figures were counted across television, out-of-home viewing and streaming

    Reuters
    Published : 31 August 2022, 01:28 PM
    Updated : 31 August 2022, 01:28 PM

    The 2022 Women's European Championship was the most watched edition of the tournament with a projected global cumulative live viewership of 365 million, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.

    The viewership for this year's tournament, which was won by hosts England after they defeated Germany in the final, was more than double the number in the 2017 edition (178 million) and 214 percent higher than in 2013 (116 million).

    The final attracted a cumulative live viewership of 50 million worldwide, which was over three times more than the 2017 final.

    The viewership figures were counted across television, out-of-home viewing and streaming.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tottenham's Reguilon joins Atletico on season-long loan
    Reguilon joins Atletico on season-long loan
    He replaces Brazilian left back Renan Lodi, who has moved to Nottingham Forest on a loan
    Not tough enough, says Tuchel, after Chelsea loss at Southampton
    Chelsea not tough enough: manager
    Southampton turned things around on Chelsea before halftime as the visitors lost control of the game despite taking the lead
    Leeds come from behind to grab 1-1 draw at home to Everton
    Leeds come from behind to grab draw
    Sinisterra cancels out Everton’s opener after Moreno missed a golden opportunity to put his side level in a pulsating Premier League clash
    Raducanu's US Open title defence ends in first round
    Raducanu’s US Open title defence ends in first round
    Raducanu captivated the sporting world when she became the first qualifier to claim a Grand Slam title

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher