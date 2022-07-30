    বাংলা

    'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad

    Ronaldo has been taking to Instagram to shut down rumours of a move to other clubs. 'Sunday, the King plays,' he wrote on a fan page's post

    Reuters
    Published : 30 July 2022, 05:35 AM
    Updated : 30 July 2022, 05:35 AM

    Cristiano Ronaldo could play his first match under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after the Portuguese forward said 'the King' will be available for Sunday's friendly game against Rayo Vallecano.

    Ronaldo's future at the Old Trafford club has been the subject of intense speculation after British media reported he told the club he wanted to leave so he can play in the Champions League.

    The 37-year-old did not join the squad for their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia, and he was not included in the squad for United's friendly against Atletico Madrid in Oslo on Saturday.

    Ronaldo has been taking to Instagram in recent days to shut down rumours of a move to other clubs and Friday was no different.

    "Sunday, the King plays," wrote Ronaldo on a fan page's post that highlighted his absence from the squad.

    Ronaldo has a year left on his United contract and Ten Hag said earlier this month that he was looking forward to working with the Portugal captain who was their top scorer last season with 24 goals in all competitions.

    United, however, finished sixth in the league to miss out on Champions League qualification and will play in the second-tier Europa League this season.

    RELATED STORIES
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to draw motivation from Premier League, Champions League miss
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to draw motivation from defeats in finals
    Liverpool won the League Cup and FA Cup last season, but were edged out in both the Premier League and the Champions League
    Germany drop 'die Mannschaft' name for men's national team
    Germany drop 'die Mannschaft' name for men's national team
    The name was officially introduced a year after Germany won their fourth World Cup crown in Brazil in 2014
    Former Arsenal captain and manager Neill dies aged 80
    Former Arsenal captain Neill dies
    At 20, he was the youngest player to lead the Gunners and went on to make 275 appearances
    Barcelona sign Kounde from Sevilla
    Barca sign Kounde from Sevilla
    The Catalan side will pay 55 million euros for the 23-year-old centre back, reports say

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher