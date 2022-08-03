Dortmund likely to look for Haller replacement soon: CEO Watzke

"Obviously it is clear that his (Haller's) absence will be relatively long and to put everything on Youssoufa Moukoko's shoulders now -- he is 17 -- would be a bit too much," Watzke told ARD's Sportschau programme.

"So I think that we will be doing something on the personnel level. Although a right solution is also difficult because the market offers are not ample," he said.

Haller was signed last month to replace Erling Haaland, who joined Manchester City. But less than two weeks later and during Dortmund's training camp a malignant testicular tumour was discovered.