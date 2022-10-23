Battling Saints hold league leaders Arsenal to 1-1 draw

Granit Xhaka scored a superb early goal but Premier League leaders Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton on Sunday as Stuart Armstrong netted a deserved second-half equaliser for the home side.

The result moved Arsenal to 28 points from 11 games, two ahead of second-placed Manchester City, while Southampton are 15th with 12 points from 12 games.

The visitors looked untouchable in the opening 15 minutes as they launched wave after wave of attacks on the home goal and were rewarded with an excellent opener from Xhaka, who also netted their winner in the midweek Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven.

Bukayo Saka's flick set right-back Ben White away down the right flank and his cross was thundered into the roof of the net by Xhaka.

The Swiss international had not scored any goals with his right foot in his first 263 games for the North London club, but now has two in his last two games.