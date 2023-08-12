Bayern sign England striker Kane from Tottenham

England captain Harry Kane has joined Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year deal, the German champions said on Saturday.

Bayern said the 30-year-old striker was signed until 2027 after protracted talks between the two clubs.

It did not disclose the transfer fee, which media reports have put at around 100 million euros ($109 million). That would be a Bundesliga record, smashing the 80 million euros paid by Bayern to sign Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid in 2019.