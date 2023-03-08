Mbappe's presence a potential game changer for PSG against Bayern

Kylian Mbappe missed the first hour of Paris St Germain's Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich, but the France forward's presence at kickoff at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday could be a game changer.

PSG lost 1-0 at the Parc des Princes but were transformed after Mbappe came on as a second half substitute and since then he became the capital side's all-time top scorer with 201 goals.

"The presence of Kylian will give us more depth," said coach Christophe Galtier, who hopes his team will "win the ball in the Bayern half" more often.

PSG have scored 11 goals in their last three games, which they won, since the first leg.

Meanwhile, Bayern lost one and won two.