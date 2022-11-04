Barcelona's Pique to retire, will play last home game on Saturday

"I want to tell you that I've decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end," Pique, who has not been a regular starter for Barcelona this season, said in the video.

"I've always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that's how it will be. This Saturday's game will be my last at Camp Nou."

"A lifetime dedicated to Barca. Thank you, Pique," Barcelona tweeted after the player's announcement.

Pique, a member of Barcelona's youth academy, announced in 2018 his retirement from Spain's national team.

The player has a contract with Barcelona until 2024 but he will renounce the remaining year and half his salary, La Vanguardia newspaper reported.

The decision will help Barcelona improve their financial fair play margin since Pique is among their best-paid players.

Pique has been the subject of off-pitch news in recent months.