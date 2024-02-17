Familiar face leading charge for Chelsea at Manchester City

Cole Palmer will try to play the spoiler against his former club when Chelsea visit three-time defending Premier League champions Manchester City in Saturday's late kickoff.

City (16-3-4, 52 points) will begin the weekend in second place in the league, two points behind Liverpool and ahead of Arsenal on the second tiebreak of goals scored.

And while the Cityzens have won nine in a row in all competitions -- while welcoming the return of attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne from a long-term injury and leading scorer Erling Haaland from a shorter ailment -- if they can't overtake their title challengers they may wonder what difference Palmer could have made.