Chelsea boss Pochettino 'desperate' to snap trophy drought in England

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said he is "desperate" to get his hands on silverware in England after his side booked their place in the League Cup final on Tuesday.

Chelsea, who will play either Fulham or Liverpool in next month's final at Wembley, thrashed Championship club Middlesbrough 6-1 in the second leg of their semi-final at Stamford Bridge. Middlesbrough had won the first leg 1-0.

The 51-year-old Argentine, who previously managed Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Espanyol, won Ligue 1 with Paris St Germain in the 2021-22 season. He also guided them to the French Cup and Trophee des Champions.