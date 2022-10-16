    বাংলা

    Rice strikes to earn West Ham draw at Southampton

    The draw ends a run of four successive defeats for Southampton

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Oct 2022, 03:19 PM
    Updated : 16 Oct 2022, 03:19 PM

    Declan Rice drilled home a curling effort from outside the penalty area to secure West Ham United a point in a 1-1 Premier League draw at Southampton on Sunday.

    Skipper Rice expertly bent in his 64th-minute effort to give the visitors a deserved share of the spoils after Romain Perraud had put the Saints ahead in the 20th minute.

    The draw ended a run of four successive defeats for Southampton but the point and performance did little to ease the pressure on beleaguered manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

    They remained in the bottom three on eight points while West Ham moved up to 11th position with 11 points from their opening 10 games of the season.

    Premier League
    RELATED STORIES
    Champions League - Group C - FC Barcelona v Inter Milan - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 12, 2022 Inter Milan's Robin Gosens celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates
    Inter ease past Salernitana
    The last season's runners-up move up one place to seventh in the standings on 18 points
    Photo: Claressa Gwoat Shields
    Shields earned 'GWOAT' title: Marshall
    The first all-female card in British boxing was headlined by a blockbuster fight which Shields won by unanimous decision
    Namibia pulled off a huge upset over Sri Lanka in the opener of the T20 World Cup in Geelong, Oct 16, 2022.
    Namibia stun Sri Lanka in T20 WC opener
    The Asia Cup champions slumped to a shock 55-run defeat against the African associate side in Geelong
    Community Shield - Liverpool v Manchester City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - July 30, 2022 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp Action Images via
    Liverpool cannot compete with City's spending power: Klopp
    City are among three clubs in world football who 'can do what they want financially', Klopp says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher